Taconic Parkway Reopens After Both Lanes Flooded
Drivers looking to commute on the Taconic Parkway on Tuesday night were met with a detour.
According to a social media post from Milan Volunteer Fire Department, at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday night, units responded to reports of flooding on the Taconic State Parkway near Wilbur Flats Road.
When the fire department arrived, they said water was flowing across both north and south bound lanes. The decision was made to CLOSE both lanes "due to the heavy flow and debris in road" resulting in safety concerns.
While on the scene, the fire department discovered more flooding near Academy Hill Road and North Road, where they found a 20-foot wooden bridge was found in road.
Officials believe a dam broke on the pond on Academy Hill.
Once the water subsided the Taconic was reopened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.
Green Lights for Sheridan Gorman
Sheridan Gorman was an 18-year-old college freshman shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 19 around 1:30 a.m. near a beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood, while reportedly trying to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.