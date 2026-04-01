Filling the Easter basket taking a little more green this year? You aren't imagining it.

A new analysis shows the same Easter candy budget now buys 40% less candy than it did in 2020.

Let that sit for a second- yes, we know prices are up, but even for CANDY!?

Families are actually spending more, about 15% more than in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation, but candy prices have jumped a staggering 67% over that same time.

So even though you’re paying more at checkout, you’re still walking out with less. And this didn’t happen overnight. That’s the wild part.

Prices crept up slowly, just enough to fly under the radar. Meanwhile, some packages quietly got smaller. No big headlines. No obvious moment where everyone said, “Wait, what just happened?”

But now? The difference is impossible to ignore.

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Easter Candy Prices in 2020 vs. 2026

Back in 2020, most Easter candy lived in a predictable lane: about $3.50 to $4. Today, that same category ranges from $4.79 all the way up to $8.29!

That “grab it without thinking” price instinct? Gone.

One of the biggest gut-punch examples:

A standard Hershey’s milk chocolate bar has more than doubled in price since 2020… for the exact same size.

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs (6-pack)

2020: ~$3.99

2026: ~$6.49–$7.49

Reese's egg prices 2020 v 2026/canva Reese's egg prices 2020 v 2026/canva loading...

2. Cadbury Mini Eggs (10oz → 9oz )

2020: ~$3.49

2026: ~$5.99–$6.99 (less in the bag)

Cadbury egg prices 2020 v 2026 Cadbury egg prices 2020 v 2026 loading...

3. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (6-pack)

2020: ~$3.99

Hershey 6 pack prices 2020 v 2026 Hershey 6 pack prices 2020 v 2026 loading...

4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (Snack Size bag)

2020: ~$3.79

2026: ~$6.49–$7.29

5. Cadbury Creme Eggs (4-pack)

2020: ~$3.99

2026: ~$6.49–$7.99

So what does that mean in real life?

If a family stuck to the same roughly $93 Easter candy budget, they’d end up with about 101 fewer ounces of candy today. To get the same amount they bought in 2020, they’d need to spend closer to $155.

And here’s the kicker: Easter candy is just one example. We've seen this price creep happening across groceries and everyday items too.