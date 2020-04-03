Have You Heard About Sew Masks Hudson Valley?

We're sitting home, trying to do our part to help stop the spread of coronavirus, yet we still wish there was something more we could contribute to the fight of this nasty virus. Guess what? There just might be.

Sew Masks Hudson Valley is a volunteer collaborative of actors and film professionals organizing efforts to sew masks for healthcare workers in the Hudson Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal is to get masks to the healthcare workers.

There are many people on facebook posting pictures of themselves sewing masks to donate. Are you one of those people and you don't know how to get the masks to the right people? Sew Masks Hudson Valley can help. Do you love to sew and you have extra fabric? Sew Masks Hudson Valley needs your help. Visit the website for more information.

To learn more about Sew Masks Hudson Valley and their mission, or to find out how you can help, visit the website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: