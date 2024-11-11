Remembering Grandpa Woodstock: A Local Icon Who Spread Peace And Love

"Grandpa Woodstock", who spread peace and love on the Village Green has died.

Social media pages were flooded over the weekend with tributes to Grandpa Woodsock, who passed away this past week after decades of bringing joy to everyone he encountered.

Grandpa Woodstock (real name Allyn Richardson) was a man who had been hanging out in Woodstock, New York for decades with the purpose of spreading peace and love to passerby. He along with his wife "Queen Estar" attended the 1969 Woodstock festival and never gave up the hippie lifestyle. His goal was to keep the spirit of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair alive.

The Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place on a farm in Bethel, New York from August 15–18, 1969. The festival was organized by four young promoters who signed acts like Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, the Who, and the Grateful Dead. The festival was originally called the Bethel Rock Festival and the Aquarian Music Festival, but was eventually named after the town of Woodstock, New York, where many artists and musicians lived.

Mary Faircloth, Grandpa Woodstock's daugter took to social media announce the passing of her beloved father and to remember him.

My dad AKA "Grandpa Woodstock" has taken his last ride on this earth through his home in Woodstock NY, he has made himself an amazing icon on this earth with so many people near and far across this whole country, he has walked more of this earth than I could ever imagine in 5 life times. The lives that he has touched and the peace that he has spread can not even come close to the man, the father, the brother, the son, and friend to so many...

Dad our hearts are so broken right now there will never be enough words to heal the pain but you are at peace which is all you ever wanted, we love you forever Beep Beep....