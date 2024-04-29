Veteran promoter Peter Shapiro has taken over operations at the historic theater.

It's exciting times for the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY as new management has taken over, and a powerful lineup is set for the venue's reopening this summer.

Bearsville Theater has quite a history dating back to the Bearsville Studio recording founded by Albert Grossman, an entrepreneur and manager in the American folk music and rock and roll scene.

He was famous as the manager of many of the most popular and successful performers of folk and folk-rock music, including Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Peter, Paul and Mary and the Band among others.

We reported back in March that Bearsville Theater announced an exciting festival lineup for 2024, and things are getting even more exciting now with the announcement of legendary concert promotor Peter Shapiro taking over management duties at the famed venue.

Shapiro first gained renown through two films that screened at the Sundance Film Festival: Tie-Died: Rock 'n Roll's Most Dedicated Fans (1995) and American Road (1997). He has gone on to produce numerous other projects including U2 3D and All Access: Front Row. Backstage. Live! Theater.

John Barry at Times Union reports 51-year-old Peter Shapiro, a New York City resident, and his company Dayglo Presents will take over operations at Bearsvillet Theater on June 1 with a multi-year lease in place. Shapiro owns the Capitol Theatre (The Cap) in Port Chester along with Brooklyn Bowls in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Las Vegas.

He also booked the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary "Fare The Well" tour. Shapiro and Lizzie Vann, owner of Bearsville Center, which includes the theater, announced their partnership Thursday. “The Bearsville should be a mini-Cap,” Shapiro said in a recent interview.

Get our free mobile app

Powerful Lineup Set For Bearsville Theater in 2024

Performers on the upcoming Bearsville Theater lineup include Don Was, Guster, Dawes, Guided By Voices, Drive-By Truckers, Mdou Moctar, The Beths, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Dresden Dolls, The Zombies, The Jayhawks and more to be announced. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

More info here.

9 Celebrities That Called Woodstock Home Famous people that once lived in Woodstock, New York Gallery Credit: CJ

25 Fascinating Facts About Woodstock 1969