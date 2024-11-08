City in Upstate New York Among Best Places For Dream Winter Staycation

A new study has revealed America’s dream winter staycations, with one city in upstate New York making the top 10.

Travel site Miss Tourist analyzed data from Tripadvisor, Open-Meteo and Eventbrite to find the average hotel price for a single night’s stay, average daily snowfall and number of winter activities for the 100 most populous cities in America. Each city was scored out of 100 based on these three metrics and those with the highest score determined the ranking.

Toledo, Ohio, ranks first, with an index score of 82.64 out of 100. From a total of 116 reviewed hotels, Toledo’s average price was in 2024. The city recorded an average daily snowfall of 0.16mm between 2020 and 2023 and had a total of 443 winter-related activities.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ranks second, with a score of 72.11 out of 100. Milwaukee’s average nightly price for a hotel room in 2024 was $123.31 from a sample of 142 hotels. Between 2020 and 2023, the city recorded 0.24mm of daily snowfall on average and had 544 winter-related activities.

In third place is Baltimore, Maryland, scoring 71.62 out of 100. In 2024, the average price for a single night in a hotel was $137.68 - this was taken from a sample of 111 hotels. Baltimore recorded 0.07mm of daily snowfall on average between 2020 and 2023 and had 969 winter-related activities.

Surprising to me on the list was Newark, New Jersey which ranks ninth, scoring 67.46 out of 100. In 2024, the average price for a single night in a hotel was $170.02 - taken from a sample of 80 hotels. Newark recorded 0.12mm of daily snowfall on average between 2020 and 2023 and had 1,173 winter-related activities. Just my opinion, but when I think of dream staycation spots, I don't think of Newark. Doh! but I will be visiting Newark this weekend actually to see Iron Maiden in concert. LOL

Landing the tenth spot is Buffalo, New York, with an index score of 66.82 out of 100. From a total of 104 reviewed hotels, Buffalo’s average price was $147.28 per night in 2024. The city recorded an average daily snowfall of 0.29mm between 2020 and 2023 and had a total of 661 winter-related activities.

Yulia Saf, Founder of Miss Tourist, commented on the findings:

“Winter staycations are becoming increasingly popular in America. As the colder months approach, people are looking for cozy, convenient getaways without venturing too far from home. The top ten destinations cover a large part of the country and are easily accessible to most of the population.”

America’s Best W inter Staycations – Top 10 Cities Index Score City State Average hotel price for a week (USD) Average daily snowfall (2020-2023) Number of winter-related activities 1. Toledo Ohio $677.40 0.166 443 2. Milwaukee Wisconsin $863.15 0.244 544 3. Baltimore Maryland $963.78 0.075 969 4. Garland Texas $710.23 0.014 354 5. Fort Wayne Indiana $698.17 0.169 126 6. Colorado Springs Colorado $797.64 0.217 302 7. Plano Texas $733.56 0.015 347 8. Winston-Salem North Carolina $772.94 0.037 329 9. Newark New Jersey $1,190.17 0.123 1173 10. Buffalo New York $1,030.93 0.297 661

