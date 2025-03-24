Popular Early Terrible & Mud Club Woodstock Spot Gets New Concept

After a recent closure for the season, a new venture is reportedly taking over Woodstock space.

Described by Yelp the Early Terrible was a beautiful concept that offered a dark, treehouse or cabin-like vibe at its indoor cocktail lounge, as well as a bunch of cool mismatched chairs near their outdoor tiki bar. In addition, the entire outdoor yard was shared with The Mud Club, a coffeeshop in the neighboring building. The environment was truly unusual and so special.

According to the Times Union, a new venture is coming to the Early Terrible and Mud Club Space at 43 and 45 Mill Hill Rd, Woodstock, NY. A recent season closure becam a permanent closure for the spot.

What's Moving Into Early Terrible and Mud Club Space?

Times Union reports that a new venture is taking over the space, spearheaded by two people prominently involved in the Woodstock restaurants Good Night and Silvia: Lisa Choi, sous chef at Silvia and James Beard Award semifinalist Doris Choi’s sister; and Craig Leonard, Doris Choi’s business partner and co-owner at Silvia and Good Night.

The plan is for Early Terrible to be transformed into a breakfast and lunch spot by day and a bar by night with the Mud Club to being a spot for coffee and prepared meals with a projected opening in May. A larger part of the goal is to unite the two eateries with a gas station next door, where they will build a hotel once it receives the proper permits.

Another report from Chronogram Magazine states that the business will be called Gemela with the owners saying that "It’s going to have a different vibe, but they'll be keeping some of the barn feel it had before, it’ll be an accessible, casual space.”

