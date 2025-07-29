Barbecue lovers, get ready. A brand new festival is firing up the Hudson Valley. The Grand American Barbecue Festival is coming to Port Jervis (New Century Film, 517 Neversink Dr, Port Jervis, NY 12771) on August 2nd (11am-9pm) and 3rd (11am-8pm), bringing with it an unforgettable weekend of smoky flavors, live music, and mouthwatering competition.

A New Chapter Begins Where the Hudson Valley Ribfest Left Off

If you’ve been missing the Hudson Valley Ribfest — which wrapped up its run at the Ulster County Fairgrounds back in 2021 — this event fills that smoky void and then some. The Grand Am isn’t just a competition. It’s a full-on celebration of all things BBQ, and the biggest draw for most festivalgoers? The food.

This is your chance to sink your teeth into an incredible variety of barbecue from top-tier vendors, all gathered in one spot. Whether you're craving brisket, ribs, pulled pork, burnt ends, or something totally unexpected, there’s something for every BBQ lover here.

A BBQ World Championship Right in the Hudson Valley

At the heart of the festival is the Grand American Barbecue World Championship, where pitmasters from across the globe compete for the title of World Champion. Watch as elite teams fire up their smokers, perfect their rubs, and go head-to-head for BBQ glory.

In addition to the competition action, there are unique opportunities for fans to get involved, from VIP pit tours, sampling sessions, and even a chance to help judge the entries. Check out the VIP options HERE.

Admission is Free, Just Pay for Parking!

That’s right — general admission is totally free. So you can come enjoy the atmosphere, live entertainment, and championship vibe without spending a dime at the gate.

Parking is $15 per vehicle, and once inside, you’ll be surrounded by a huge selection of BBQ vendors, each offering something delicious. All food and drink are pay-as-you-go, so you’re free to eat your way through the festival at your own pace.

Want to take it to the next level? VIP passes and special access experiences are available for purchase.

Get the Full BBQ Experience

Here’s what’s on the menu beyond just great food:

Live Music & Cold Drinks – Kick back with great bands and ice-cold beverages. Some bands you can expect to see are Jared Halnes, Black Dirt Bandits, Double Barreled, Hillbilly Parade, and the Poor Horsemen.

BBQ Pit Crew Pass – Step behind the scenes, meet a championship team, and taste what they’re working on.

Honorary BBQ Judge Experience – Join a certified judge to help evaluate world-class entries.

Family-Friendly Fun – Great food, friendly vibes, vendors, and activities for all ages!

Don’t Miss the Hudson Valley’s Hottest New Food Festival

Whether you’re a BBQ die-hard or just love good food and good times, the Grand American Barbecue Festival is the can’t-miss event of the weekend.

Visit www.grandambbq.com for full details and to snag a VIP upgrade.

Win a VIP Parking Pass & FastPass Access!

Want to skip the lines and score a premium parking spot? We're giving away a VIP Parking Pass, which includes (1) on-site parking space and (2) FastPass lanyards — giving you express access to the Beer Tent and BBQ Vendor FastPass lanes.

It’s a $30 value and a great way to upgrade your festival experience for free!

To enter, simply sign up below, and we’ll select winners ahead of the big weekend. Don’t miss your shot to roll up like a VIP!