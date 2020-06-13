Ghost Hunt USA Investigates Mid Orange Correctional Facility

Now, I'm no expert on the paranormal or ghost hunting but I'm pretty sure ghost can't give you the Coronavirus.

With that being said, if you're looking for something to do this upcoming July and want to give yourself a little scare this might be right up your ally.

Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a ghost hunting event at the Mid Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick. According to their Facebook event page, the organization will have access to over 7 different buildings on the Mid Orange Correctional Facility property.

Some of the paranormal reports from the past include "disembodied voices, shadow figures and full-bodied apparitions."

The Mid Orange Correctional Facility was most recently investigated by Jason Hawes of Ghost Nation on the Travel Channel.

When the Ghost Nation team visited the site the folks from the nearby Hudson Sports Complex told them that their staff would get "freaked out" after seeing lights flicker, full-body apparitions and apparently hair pulling.

If you're brave enough to join the Ghost Hunt USA crew they'll be investigating on Friday and Saturday, July 17th and 18th. Friday and Saturday, August 7th and 8th. Friday and Saturday on August 14th and 15th.

You'll have access to:

Over 7 buildings.

Psychic Medium Vigil* (if psychic present).

Group Vigils With Experienced Investigators.

Lone Vigils.

Free Time to undertake your own vigils.

Use of our equipment which includes, trigger objects and EMF Readers.

Free time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils.

Unlimited refreshments, including coffee, bottled water, soda and a selection of snacks.

So, what do you say? Are you brave enough?

