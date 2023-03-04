There's nothing better than watching shows that play a role in the Hudson Valley. We live in an area where even celebrities not only want to visit but also live here as well.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars such as Post Malone, Flo Rida, Ben Stiller, Justin Bieber and more have visited the Hudson Valley. Celebrities such as Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Kelsey Grammer and more not only live in the Hudson Valley but love it so much that they have their businesses here as well.

It's no surprise that more casting calls and celebrity appearances keep happening in the beautiful and historic Hudson Valley.

Do You Remember When Man V. Food Ate Their Way Through The Hudson Valley?

Man V. Food is hosted by Casey Webb. This actor is a food lover at heart with knowledge in not only the restaurant world but the business part too.

In the show, Man V. Food, Casey is always on the hunt to find the most delicious and unique food all over the world. He is known for his famous eating challenges that always surprise those watching from home.

Man V. Food Host, Casey Webb Spent Time New York State

Casey Webb was in the Hudson Valley in 2022. It makes sense that anyone who visits New York state has to check out a pizza place.

Man V. Food Host, Casey Webb Visited Warwick, NY

In Warwick, Casey stopped by Pennings Farm. On November 2, 2022, they made a post on their Facebook page about his exciting visit. The Man V. Food episode featured Pennings Farm where Casey indulged in their most popular fall menu items. Pennings Farm favorites such as the apple to cider donuts, cider donut sundaes, apple gouda pizzas and more were enjoyed by Casey Webb himself. This was filmed by The Cooking Channel.

Pennings Farm

4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, NY 10990

Man V. Food Host, Casey Webb Visited Mahopac, NY

In Mahopac, NY, Casey visited Countryside Kitchen. On November 1, 2022, they made a post on their Facebook page about his experience there and how it premiered the same day on The Cooking Channel. The Man V. Food episode featured Countryside Kitchen where Casey was able to enjoy some mouthwatering menu items. On Countryside Kitchen's Facebook page, hundreds of Hudson Valley residents shared their enthusiasm about Casey's visit. They also claimed they wanted to try their holy cannoli pancakes, french toast bites and more.

Countryside Kitchen

493 US-6, Mahopac, NY 10541

Man V. Food Host, Casey Webb Visited Sloatsburg, NY



In Sloatsburg, NY, Casey stopped by The Pizza Pit. On November 1, 2022, they made a post on their Facebook page about his visit there. They were excited to share that Man V. Food would premiere on the same day on The Cooking Channel. The Man. V food episode featured The Pizza Pit where Casey participated in the Atomic Ghost Wing challenge.

The Pizza Pit is known for their specialty slices called The Zappa, their panini sandwiches, meatball and chicken parm.

The Pizza Pit is also famous for their wings such as Sweet Thai Chili and The Bee Sting. However, their Atomic Ghost Wing Challenge is one of the reasons why Casey Webb stopped by. This includes 24 "nuclear" wings within 15 minutes of eating them.

Owner and Chef, Rich Taurozzi discussed the wing challenge at The Pizza Pit, how about 50+ people have tried the challenge before.

Did Casey Webb From Man. V Food Complete The Wing Challenge In The Hudson Valley?

Casey Webb got to 21 out of 24 wings of the Atomic Ghost Wing Challenge at The Pizza Pit in Sloatsburg, NY. He stated that food won that battle but he didn't care because he loves The Pizza Pit and loves The Hudson Valley.

The Pizza Pit

57 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974

