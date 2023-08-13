Paranormal Plans at the Balmville Grange in Newburgh New York
If you have driven on Fostertown Road in Newburgh then you have driven past the Balmville Grange at some point. It may just have seemed to be a non descript building the side of the road that served a purpose back some time ago.
You wouldn't be to far off if that is what you were thinking but the truth is this building has a lot of energy round it. It acts as a community center and there is a Facebook Group set up to support and revitalize the Grange. I am not sure if this weekends events are part of that groups plans but either way whatever Ghostology 101 and Paranormal Investigations has planned it is sure to be fun.
Ghostology 101 Hosts a Paranormal Event for Kids in Newburgh New York
This Saturday August 12, 2023 you can take part in one of two events at the Balmville Grange based on your age. Ghostology 101 is holding a kid event while Ghost in the Grange is being organized for an older crowd. Both events are set for this Saturday (August 12th, 2023) at the Grange located at 27 Fostertown Road.
Ghostology 101 will happen from 1 PM to 3 PM is a kid-friendly event however Children must be 10 years of age or older. The $25 ticket price includes one child and one adult admission. Extra children can be added for $15. There will be interactive learning and a paranormal presentation the kids are sure to love.
Ghost at the Grange is designed for people 16 years of age and older. it will happen from 6 PM to 10 PM at the Grange. Tickets for this event are $35. Attendees will be thrilled with a paranormal presentation plus and investigation of the Grange.