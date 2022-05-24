Paranormal Investigators Take on Museum Village in Monroe, NY

Was anyone else terrified of the movie Night at The Museum or was it just me? Imagine all of those statues and exhibits coming to life!? That's terrifying.

Speaking of possibly terrifying experiences, there will be a paranormal investigation of a popular museum destination in the Hudson Valley.

Full Moon Paranormal will be hosting an investigation of Museum Village in Monroe on June 17th, 2022. Those who are brave enough will explore 4 parts of the Museum Village from 7 pm until 11 pm. Guests will also experience a digital seance led by special guest Ron Yacovetti who will also speak and answers questions about the paranormal.

Museum Village is a replica village exploring daily life in the 19th century through historical dress & reenactments they also have many artifacts on the premises which leads us to believe that there could definitely be some spirits still hanging around.

A post and photo on the Museum Village Facebook page explains that they have over 2033 letters, books, and journals from back in the day on the property. If one of those letters is a break-up letter, you know the ex is hanging out in the ghostly form.

Plus, Pure Terror Scream Park was also a part of Museum Village which most likely stirred up some haunted happenings.

Tickets are $50 each and include light refreshments for guests. You must be 18 years and older to purchase tickets. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Museum Village website.

Have you ever seen a ghost or experienced something paranormal in the Hudson Valley? Share your story with us through the mobile app!

