Warwick Police Officer Injured in Tractor-Trailer Collision

I have said it on a number of occasions and I won't stop saying it but police officers and really all first responders truly deserve all the credit in the world for the jobs that they do. When moments arise and the "fight or flight" instinct kicks in, many people jump to flight. Our police officers, firefighters, and other first responders are the ones the run in the opposite direction toward whatever task is in front of them.

It is also equally true that for our police officers and other first responders, every day is not a given. In reality, this is a rule that applies to any and all people but even more so for our law enforcement and first responders because of the situations that they may potentially deal with on a daily basis.

Track-Trailer Collides with Warwick Police Cruiser

This brings us to today where this morning, news broke about a terrible car accident involving a Warwick Police Cruiser and a tractor-trailer. The accident occurred in Warwick late on Tuesday night around 10 pm on Route 94. Reports from News 12 Westchester stated that the tractor-trailer apparently T-boned the police cruiser with the on-duty officer inside.

The crash generated so much force that both vehicles wound up in the Pin Street Bowling Alley parking lot. Photos from the scene show what looks like the aftermath of a demolition derby.

First responders and medical personnel made their way to the scene where they found the police officer in the cruiser seriously injured and unconscious.

Warwick Officer Rescue

Emergency personnel at the scene acted as quickly as possible to free the officer from her vehicle. The process reportedly took 45 minutes and the roof of the cruiser need to be cut off in order to complete the operation.

Medical assistance was then provided to the officer were she reportedly did regain consciousness before being transported to Westchester Medical Center. As of right now the officer has been listed in critical but stable condition.

Currently law enforcement are still investigating the case. As of right now, no explanation is available as to what caused or led to the crash happening in the first place. We will do our best to update this story if or when more information is released.

