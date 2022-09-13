The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.

When I was growing up here in the Hudson Valley, food trucks weren’t really a thing. There were ice cream and hot dog trucks around, but that was it. There was always one on the hairpin turn going up to Minnewaska and one on Route 9D in the Cold Spring area. That was it. But in the late 1990s and the 2000s, food trucks exploded into a big business. And now food truck festivals are a big thing.

There is a very cool food truck festival happening on Oct. 15. So mark your calendar now if you’re a foodie. It’s the Town of Monroe Food Truck Festival to benefit Monroe Gives on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11AM - 7PM at 61 O & R Road. A fun festival for a good cause. It’s a win/win. Not only will there be food trucks, there will also be a beer garden, live music, kids activities, a pumpkin patch and more. It sounds like the perfect fall day, doesn’t it?

In case you’re wondering about Monroe Gives, they are a non-profit organization made up of Monroe residents who want to give back to the community. A great organization that you can help support just by enjoying some great food, music, and more.

7 Hudson Valley Spots Your Out-of-Town Guests Will Love

Abandoned Warner Bros. Zoo Discovered by Hikers Back in the 1970s there was a Warner Bros. zoo and theme park near Greenwood Lake, and its ruins can still be found rotting away in the woods.