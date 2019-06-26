Free Repair Cafe and Bike Clinic in Kingston

Do you have broken stuff that you just can't bear to get rid of? Stuff that you would like to fix, if you only knew how? Enter the Repair Cafe. Repair Cafes not only help you fix things, but it also helps the environment by putting those things back into use.

The Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency is holding a Repair Cafe and Bike Clinic this Saturday, June 29, from 11am - 3pm at the United Methodist Church at 122 Clinton Avenue in Kingston. Bring your broken but beloved items including electrical, mechanical, clothes for sewing, toys, glass and china, jewelry, and computers. There will even be a welder on site.

The Repair Cafe and Bike Clinic on Saturday is free, but they are asking that you please bring a donations for the food pantry. For more information, visit repaircafehv.org. The repair Cafe is sponsored by Kingston Transition, Bike-friendly Kingston and Kingston Climate Smart Commission.

