Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection

It's spring cleaning time, and there are a lot of products and items that you might want to get rid of, but you're not sure quite how to do that. Here's an answer for Ulster County residents.

The Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency at 999 Flatbush Road in Kingston is holding a free safe disposal event on Saturday, April 13, from 8 am - 2 pm. Household hazardous wastes are chemicals that are toxic, caustic, flammable, or chemically reactive. Look for labels: Warning, Caution, Danger, Poisonous, Toxic, Flammable. Never put these items in the trash or pour chemicals down the drain.

This is open to Ulster County residents only, and registration is required. Make your appointment online at http://www.ucrra.org/household-hazardous-waste/ or by calling 845-336-0600 Monday - Friday from 7:30 am - 3:30 pm. Participants are limited to no more than 220 lbs, or 25 gallon equivalent. No containers larger than 10 gallons can be accepted. For a full list of acceptable and non acceptable items, visit the facebook page.

