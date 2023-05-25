Free Memorial Day Races For Active Military at Poughkeepsie Race Track

Free go-kart races will honor the military and benefit Wounded Warrior Project.

I always loved riding go-karts as a kid. I have fond memories of visiting my grandparents in Palmetto, FL and visiting the local track for endless fun riding go-karts around.

RPM Raceway is America's ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination providing an authentic, exhilarating and safe racing experience. Locations throughout the Northeast include Jersey City, NJ, Syracuse, NY, Farmingdale (Long Island) NY, Stamford, CT and Poughkeepsie, NY.

RPM Raceway in the Poughkeepsie Galleria opened its doors in January 2020, next to Regal Cinemas. The destination features more than 40,000 square feet of adventure including a quarter-mile European-style racing track, racing simulator and state-of-the-art arcade.

RPM Raceway announced Tuesday that it will offer one free race to active military members this Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day) as a token of appreciation for their service. RPM Raceway is teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project, which offers programs, services, and events for wounded veterans who incurred a physical or mental injury or illness during their military service on or after September 11, 2001.

The free races are being offered at all Northeast RPM Speedway locations, including Poughkeepsie. All interested parties should have a valid Military ID. Offer is only valid for one (1) complimentary race on Monday, May 29 2023 only and applies to single-race member and non-member pricing, and does not apply to racing bundles. Other restrictions may apply.