New Artisan Market Set to Open at Poughkeepsie Galleria

A new artisan market sets a grand opening date at popular Poughkeepsie mall.

Lo'Kel-Li Artisan Market has announced the grand opening of their first Hudson Valley location. The artisan market has been helping small business owners and showcasing goods to the community for over 2 years in Staten Island, NY at Staten Island Mall and announced a new location at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY that just opened in April.

Last year sadly, a popular Orange County Artisan Market Closed its doors after opening during the COVID pandemic in August of 2020. Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown was home to nearly 50 small businesses, and just couldn't seem to recover from the pandemic, so they shut down the business. A new artisan market is now coming to the Hudson Valley area bringing hope to small businesses.

Lo'Kel-Li Artisan Market took to social media recently to announce that the grand opening of the new location at the Poughkeepsie Galleria will be opening over Memorial Day Weekend.

Lo'Kel-Li Artisan Market Memorial Day Weekend Opening

Lo'Kel-Li Artisan Market Grand Opening will take place on May 27 at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on the second level next to Forever 21. They are still looking for artisans, homemakers, crafters and painters for the market. It's not a pop-up store, but a permanent market that will be open during regular mall hours. For more information about the market and to book a vendor space, you can check out the Lo'Kel-Li Artisan Market website here.