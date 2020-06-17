Footage Captures Poughkeepsie Hudson Heritage Demolition Progress

Demolition work on the $300 million Hudson Heritage project in Poughkeepsie continues with some remarkable drone footage of recent progress made available.

According to a press release from PRWEB, the massive project will include housing, a hotel and conference center, retail, a supermarket, restaurants, entertainment options along with medical and office space.

Current demolition work on the Clarence O. Cheney Building continues as crews work to tear down the 12 story building made up of more than 360,000 square feet of space. It is the final structure to be removed before construction can commence on the property.

Efforts continue on the restoration of the old administration building on the Hudson Heritage site known as the 'Kirkbride.' It was damaged by a fire in 2018 and rehab efforts include the replacement of 360 windows and a new roof all while staying true to the original High Victorian Gothic architecture.

The former Hudson River Psychiatric Center was in operation from 1871 until 2012. A few months ago, developers began clearing the land. Once completed the project is expected to create 750 permanent jobs while generating $8 million in property taxes. Construction is expected to take three to six years.

And here's what it looks like now.

And here's some aerial footage of what it looked like previously.

