Lineup Announced for Popular Foodstock Event in Poughkeepsie

Its a who's who of favorite Hudson Valley area bands set for this year's annual Foodstock charity concert.

Organizers from The Foodstock Fund (Ryan Michael and Lorenzo Angelino) are gearing up for the Foodstock 18 event, with proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. The Foodstock Fund organinizes the annual Foodstock concert along with a comedy event and online fundraisers.

A Little About The Foodstock Charities:

Dutchess Outreach is celebrating 50 years this year, having started in 1974 as an advocate and provider of hunger and relief programs to make sure that everyone, regardless of their income, has access to fresh, healthy food and the support they need.

The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie is a 177 year old organization that provides a full range of Community Based Services and Residential Services giving hope and healing to at-risk children throughout New York State. The Home is licensed by the New York State Office of Children & Family Services, the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Department of Health. The Children’s Home is accredited by the Council on Accreditation for its exemplary adherence to human welfare agency guidelines. In fiscal year 2022, the Home served approximately 1,020 children and their families.

Where and When is Foodstock 18?

Foodstock 18 will take place at its new home at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Feb. 1 at Noon. The all day event features some of the best local area talent from around the Hudson Valley. The event had been held at The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie up until venue's closing in 2023.

Who is Playing This Year's Foodstock Event?

Foodstock 18 will feature exceptional local musicians performing to benefit those in need in the Hudson Valley. This year's event will again feature two stages in two rooms and will include a special headlining set from Sucka Punch.

Suckapunch-band-ny Facebook Suckapunch-band-ny Facebook loading...

Sucka Punch out of Newburgh plays heavy classic and modern rock. Main room and additional room will feature full bands with seating and food service available along with 2 bars. Also on the lineup for Foodstock is Rock Haven, Double Shotz, Fusion, Heavy Gauge, Charlene & the Atomic Cowboyz, Breach the Asylum, BluCrush, Macy's Parade, Mark Adams & Friends, Misfit Toys, Strange Candy, Grunge Type Thing, Jester's Edge, Jennifer Nevel, Jeffrey Armstrong, and Rob Johnson.

Tickets are $20 and includes your first beverage. All ages welcome and tickets available for purchase here or at the door.

​

Get our free mobile app

Don't Forget to Bring Non-Perishable Food Items

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the door with all proceeds going to Dutchess Outreach and Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. Its estimated that the Foodstock Fund has provided over 300,000 meals over the years. For more on Foodstock, check out the Foodstock Fund Facebook page. Get out and support this special upcoming event.

What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders First, I'll start with examples from Encyclopedia Britannica. Next, we will take a dive into Trip Advisor. Last, but certainly not least, and this one is not for the faint of heart, we are going to go over Urban Dictionary. Shall we begin? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

10 of the Best Pizzerias in Poughkeepsie According to Google February 9th is National Pizza Day! Just in time for the Super Bowl this weekend, here's a list of Poughkeepsie pizzerias that you need to celebrate with. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh