I'm new to the Hudson Valley, so I'm still learning about all the best flavors and local favorites, but I decided to see what I could find at the grocery store while I dream of warmer weather and brewery hopping!

A quick run to the store turned into a reminder of how many solid Hudson Valley brews are hiding in plain sight.

Watch my trip here!

These are all local picks I grabbed off the shelf, no brewery road trip required.

Hudson Valley Beers (and Cider) You Can Find at Market 32

Industrial Arts Brewing Company (Beacon, NY)

Wrench Hazy IPA

This one’s basically a Hudson Valley classic at this point — juicy, reliable, and always a safe grab when you want something you know won’t disappoint.

Sloop Brewing Co. (East Fishkill, NY)

Juice Bomb IPA and rotating Juice Bomb varieties

If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve definitely had Juice Bomb at least once — it’s bold, hazy, and still lives up to the hype. I like this one on-tap.

Mountain King Brewing Company (Windham, NY)

Mountain King IPA

This one feels very on-brand for the Catskills — clean, crisp, and the kind of IPA you’d drink after being outside all day. I LOVED the hints of Pineapple.

Equilibrium Brewery (Middletown, NY)

MC² Pale Ale

A little lighter but still flavorful. I liked this one!

Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh, NY)

Big Peach Cider

Big Apple Cider

Made with New York fruit, these are refreshing, easy-drinking, and perfect if beer isn’t your thing but you still want to keep it local.