Discovering Hudson Valley Brewery Favorites inside Market 32
I'm new to the Hudson Valley, so I'm still learning about all the best flavors and local favorites, but I decided to see what I could find at the grocery store while I dream of warmer weather and brewery hopping!
A quick run to the store turned into a reminder of how many solid Hudson Valley brews are hiding in plain sight.
These are all local picks I grabbed off the shelf, no brewery road trip required.
Hudson Valley Beers (and Cider) You Can Find at Market 32
Industrial Arts Brewing Company (Beacon, NY)
- Wrench Hazy IPA
This one’s basically a Hudson Valley classic at this point — juicy, reliable, and always a safe grab when you want something you know won’t disappoint.
Sloop Brewing Co. (East Fishkill, NY)
- Juice Bomb IPA and rotating Juice Bomb varieties
If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve definitely had Juice Bomb at least once — it’s bold, hazy, and still lives up to the hype. I like this one on-tap.
Mountain King Brewing Company (Windham, NY)
- Mountain King IPA
This one feels very on-brand for the Catskills — clean, crisp, and the kind of IPA you’d drink after being outside all day. I LOVED the hints of Pineapple.
Equilibrium Brewery (Middletown, NY)
- MC² Pale Ale
A little lighter but still flavorful. I liked this one!
Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh, NY)
- Big Peach Cider
- Big Apple Cider
Made with New York fruit, these are refreshing, easy-drinking, and perfect if beer isn’t your thing but you still want to keep it local.
