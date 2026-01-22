Discovering Hudson Valley Brewery Favorites inside Market 32

Hudson Valley Brewery Favorites Found in Market 32/Jana DeCamilla

I'm new to the Hudson Valley, so I'm still learning about all the best flavors and local favorites, but I decided to see what I could find at the grocery store while I dream of warmer weather and brewery hopping!

Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
A quick run to the store turned into a reminder of how many solid Hudson Valley brews are hiding in plain sight.

Watch my trip here!

These are all local picks I grabbed off the shelf, no brewery road trip required.

Hudson Valley Beers (and Cider) You Can Find at Market 32

Industrial Arts Brewing Company (Beacon, NY)

  • Wrench Hazy IPA
    This one’s basically a Hudson Valley classic at this point — juicy, reliable, and always a safe grab when you want something you know won’t disappoint.
Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
Sloop Brewing Co. (East Fishkill, NY)

  • Juice Bomb IPA and rotating Juice Bomb varieties
    If you’ve lived here long enough, you’ve definitely had Juice Bomb at least once — it’s bold, hazy, and still lives up to the hype. I like this one on-tap.
Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
Mountain King Brewing Company (Windham, NY)

Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
  • Mountain King IPA
    This one feels very on-brand for the Catskills — clean, crisp, and the kind of IPA you’d drink after being outside all day. I LOVED the hints of Pineapple.

Equilibrium Brewery (Middletown, NY)

  • MC² Pale Ale
    A little lighter but still flavorful. I liked this one!
Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
Newburgh Brewing Company (Newburgh, NY)

Hudson Valley beers/ Jana DeCamilla
  • Big Peach Cider
  • Big Apple Cider
    Made with New York fruit, these are refreshing, easy-drinking, and perfect if beer isn’t your thing but you still want to keep it local.

