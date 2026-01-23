One Fatality Confirmed in Rockland County Residential Fire

First responders were required earlier this week in Rockland County, following reports of a structure fire at a residence in New City. Multiple fire departments arrived on the scene and tended to the fire, however it was confirmed that one individual sadly perished in the blaze.

Home Fire in New City

Emergency calls for the fire went out during the early evening of Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Members of the Clarkstown Police Department and other first responders quickly rushed to the sight, located at a residence on Glenmere Road in New City.

According to the official press release issued by the Clarkstown Police Department, the initial reports indicated that an individual was still inside the home at the time of the fire. Upon their arrival to the scene, Clarkstown Police confirmed that the residence was a single family residence with "heavy fire conditions throughout the structure". It was also confirmed that the address of the residence was 12 Glenmere Road.

One of the fire departments on scene was the New City Fire Engine Co. No 1 , and in their own release to Facebook, stated that upon arrival that they flames were visible through the roof of the structure. A search of the structure was conducted, where fire officials did locate one individual inside and then removed them to safety. Unfortunately, the unidentified individual did survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Operations inside the structure were halted temporarily due to the volume of flames present. At that point, fire teams flowed water into the building through the roof, and shortly there after the blaze was contained. Both press releases concluded with each issuing thanks to all the first responder teams and units that assisted.

The Clarkstown Police Department also states that Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident and that at this time, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.Additional information on this incident is expected to be released in the future when it becomes available.

