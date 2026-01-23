On January 21, New York State Police report they charged a 27-year-old man of Paul Smiths, in Franklin County, after what they say was a "very extensive investigation".

The long investigation was regarding multiple larceny cases, police say involved the suspect and his company, MC Construction and Development.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation started an investigation into the suspect's business dealings going all the way back to October of 2024.

During the course of the investigation that went on from 2024 to 2026, troopers say they interviewed multiple victims and executed search warrants on the suspect's companies and residence.

Police say that after a thorough investigation, the man was found to have defrauded multiple customers. The suspect was alleged to have overcharged clients and not completed the jobs he was hired for, says the report.

Troopers also stated that while executing a search warrant at the suspect's residence, two non-compliant AR-15 style rifles were located, one of which was loaded.

On January 21, troopers say that the suspect turned himself in to authorities, where he was processed on multiple larceny cases. The suspect was charged with four counts of 3rd degree grand larceny: Property Value Exceeds $3000, and multiple other offenses.

Cassata was arraigned in town court, where he was released on his own recognizance.