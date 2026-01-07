Hudson Valley Music Festival Set to Return for 2nd Year

After a successful inaugural event last year, the Hudson Valley Music Festival returns in 2026.

The Hudson River Music Festival (HRMF) is a revival of the classic Clearwater Festival, honoring Pete and Toshi Seeger's legacy with music, environmental education, and activism at Croton Point Park, focusing on sustainability, social justice, and the Hudson River's beauty, featuring folk, rock, and family-friendly acts, arts, and a dedicated 'Activist Area' to continue the Seegers' vision for a cleaner planet.

Key Aspects of the Hudson River Music Festival

Legacy: It carries on the tradition of the original Clearwater Festival, started by Pete Seeger in the 1960s to clean up the Hudson River, notes this Hudson River Music Festival page.

Mission: Promote environmental justice, sustainability, and community engagement through music and education.

Location: Held at Croton Point Park, the historic site of the original Clearwater Festival.

Features: Offers diverse musical performances, art installations, food, craft vendors, and an 'Activist Area' for environmental groups.

Family-Friendly: Includes kids' activities, puppet shows, and educational elements celebrating river life.

Organization: Promoted by RiverFest FPS (For Pete's Sake), a non-profit organization dedicated to its mission, notes this Hudson River Music Festival page and Shore Fire Media.

The inaugural Hudson Rive Music Festival took place June 14, 2025, at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York and it was a success with a lineup that included Grahame Lesh & Friends, Lucius, Steve Earle, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Jorma Kaukonen, Madison Cunningham, Rick Mitarotonda, Oteil Burbridge, Rob Barraco, and Jennifer Hartswick.

Hudson River Music Festival announced on social media this week that the festival will be returning on Father's Day weekend Sunday, June 21, 2026. Lineup & ticket info coming soon. Keep an eye on the the festival website for updates.

