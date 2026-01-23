A crazy story out of Middletown this week, where police say a woman admitted she set her house on fire!

A Delaware County woman is now facing multiple felony charges after reportedly setting her own residence on fire in the Town of Middletown, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Tuesday, January 20.

On Monday, January 19, police responded to 746 Old Route 28 following reports of suspicious activity. While heading to the home, a sheriff’s deputy reportedly encountered a woman walking along the road. She was later identified as Amy Slater, 49, of Fleischmanns.

According to the sheriff’s office, during her initial contact with police Slater made "verbal admissions to setting her residence on fire."

She was detained immediately, and the deputy continued on to the property, where firefighters were already responding to the active house fire.

Investigators from the Delaware County Cause and Origin Team and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division also responded to determine how the blaze began.

Following the investigation, Slater was arrested and charged with:

Arson in the Third-Degree (a felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second-Degree (a felony)

She was taken to the Delaware County Jail and held for arraignment, where she was then released, with a future appearance in Town of Middletown Court.