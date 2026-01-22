The New Windsor Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Jose Santacruz, who was reported missing on January 21, 2026.

Missing man 60-year-old Jose Santacruz/New Windsor Police Dept. Missing man 60-year-old Jose Santacruz/New Windsor Police Dept. loading...

Police say officers responded to a residence on Oakwood Terrace for a missing person report after the 60-year-old man was last seen around 1 p.m. He reportedly left the area on foot and did not take any personal belongings with him, including his cell phone, wallet, or keys.

Santacruz was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat and light-colored sweatpants.

He is described as a 60-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with white or gray hair, brown eyes, and glasses. His last known location was the parking lot at 10 Oakwood Terrace.

Anyone with information on Jose Santacruz’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New Windsor Police Department at 845-565-7000.