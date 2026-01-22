There has been yet another vehicle versus horse-drawn carriage crash in New York, and police say it has claimed the life of a person operating the buggy.

It was only back on January 16, when New York State Police had reported that a car had hit another buggy in town of Oswegatchie. The vehicle reportedly drove off, leaving the scene of the crash.

Upon arrival, troopers located debris from the suspect vehicle at the scene. Further investigation revealed the debris belonged to a Jeep Compass. The driver was later located, and ticketed.

Earlier in the month, troopers had reported that they also responded to a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pick-up truck on County Highway 13 in the town of Pittsfield.

Amish Man Dies in Yet Another Buggy Crash in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 20, troopers responded to a collision involving an Amish buggy on County Route 29 in the town of Willing.

Investigation determined that the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Route 29 and turned into the path of a fully loaded 2009 International logging truck. The operator of the buggy, was transported to the hospital and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The horse had no injuries.

New York State Police have identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old Atlee Miller of Willing, New York.

New York Upstate describes the area where the crash occurred as being "a rural town in the Southern Tier about 3 miles north of the Pennsylvania border."