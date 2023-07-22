It is summer in the Hudson Valley and that can only mean one thing, farm markets are up and running. Many of our area farm markets run pretty much year-round but Summer and Fall are the best times to enjoy what they have to offer.

Unfortunately this year we got a late frost in May which has caused many of our farms and farm market to close down their pick-your-own opportunities. Weeds Orchards & Winery in Marlboro, New York has had to announce that their peach crop this year is about 50% of what they typically have available. This has resulted in them limiting some of the picking opportunities they had in the past during peach season.

Top Hudson Valley Farm Markets in New York

PC: Wallkill View Farm Market Facebook PC: Wallkill View Farm Market Facebook loading...

Dressel Farms last week shared how their apples have been hit by the late frost and now are only going to be able to be used in cider. That all being said there is no reason not to stop by a farm market or farm stand. Fresh fruit and vegetables await your arrival. And Dressel Farms has amazing treats like homemade Ice Cream. This week they have got blueberry.

Dressel Farms via Facebook 4-23-2021 Cherry Blossom Flavor Ice Cream Dressel Farms via Facebook 4-23-2021 Cherry Blossom Flavor Ice Cream loading...

Just last week I was in Wallkill View Farm in New Paltz, New York, and the shelves were packed with fresh veggies and local fruit. They had delicious sweet corn, ripe cherries, and lots of other goodies. So don't wait, run instead to get your fair share of farm-fresh goodies. Wallkill View Farm is also known to be the best place to buy a Key Lime Pie.

Farm Markets in the Hudson Valley, New York

Where to Have Dinner After A Day at the Farm?