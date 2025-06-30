The One Thing You MUST Do Before Setting off Fireworks in NY

If you're planning a backyard fireworks show, there's one thing you need to do before setting them off.

Even though explosive fireworks are illegal throughout New York State, many residents are crossing state lines and stocking up on pyrotechnics to set off this Fourth of July. While the use of sparkling and whistling fireworks is legal in most communities, any items that fly into the air or explode are illegal.

Some communities have already warned residents that they will be strictly enforcing the fireworks ban this year. City of Kingston Police issued a warning on social media that they will be cracking down on any fireworks that are launched into the air.

Advocates Urge Fireworks Users to Think of Veterans

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is urging people to be sensitive to those suffering from PTSD this Fourth of July. The sights, sounds and smells of fireworks can trigger memories of combat and cause serious trauma to those who are suffering from PTSD.

While veterans and others who are sensitive to fireworks can prepare themselves for well-publicized public celebrations on the weekend of July 4, it's the unexpected explosions that go off in the neighborhood that can have a detrimental effect.

The VA suggests informing not only guests attending your celebration about your plan to use fireworks, but also those living in your neighborhood. You may be completely unaware that a veteran or someone else suffering from PTSD is living nearby. An unexpected loud fireworks show from your yard could unintentionally traumatize them.

The Fourth of July is a remembrance of our freedom, so it only makes sense that we ensure that those who fought for that freedom aren't harmed by the celebration.

