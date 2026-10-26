The holidays are slowly creeping up on us, so start mapping out your event calendar now!

From a Christmas cruise on the Hudson River to dazzling light displays, festive parades, and one-of-a-kind holiday markets, the Hudson Valley is gearing up for a season full of things to do. Here are 10 holiday events to put on your calendar!

1. Take a Santa Cruise on the Hudson River

Where: Peekskill, Westchester County

Peekskill, Westchester County When: Check the 2026 sailing calendar

Check the 2026 sailing calendar Cost: $55 for adults ages 13 and up; $45 for children ages 5–12

$55 for adults ages 13 and up; $45 for children ages 5–12 Santa is back aboard the Emerald Princess! R.M.S. Cruises is bringing its Polar Express-themed holiday experience to the Hudson River, giving families a chance to meet Santa and make Christmas memories on the water.

Plan your trip: https://rmscruises.com/

2. Walk Through a Winter Wonderland at the Holiday Spirit Festival

Where: Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls

Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls When: Select dates during the holiday season; check the 2026 calendar

Select dates during the holiday season; check the 2026 calendar Kevin McCurdy’s Holiday Spirit Festival transforms the park into a festive, walk-through experience filled with glowing displays, holiday tunnels, seasonal scenes, and family attractions. It's a great way to make an evening out of seeing Christmas lights.

Details: https://holidayspiritfestival.com/

3. See the Millbrook Parade of Lights

When: Friday, December 4

Friday, December 4 Where: Franklin Avenue, Millbrook

Franklin Avenue, Millbrook The scoop: The Millbrook Fire Department's annual Parade of Lights returns with illuminated fire trucks, festive floats, and Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the parade.

The Millbrook Fire Department's annual Parade of Lights returns with illuminated fire trucks, festive floats, and Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the parade. Timing: Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 7 p.m.

Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 7 p.m. Good to know: The route starts at 3208 Franklin Avenue and continues up the avenue. Registration is not required unless animals are participating. For animal entries, call 845-248-2803.

4. Shop Local at the Hudson Valley Hullabaloo Holiday Market

When: November 21–22

November 21–22 Where: Andy Murphy Recreation Center, Kingston

Andy Murphy Recreation Center, Kingston The scoop: Shop a huge collection of regional makers, artists, vintage vendors, and small businesses. You'll find handmade gifts, jewelry, artwork, home décor, and plenty of unique finds that beat another gift card.

Shop a huge collection of regional makers, artists, vintage vendors, and small businesses. You'll find handmade gifts, jewelry, artwork, home décor, and plenty of unique finds that beat another gift card. Details: https://hvhullabaloo.com/

5. Explore the Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market

Where: Basilica Hudson, Hudson

Basilica Hudson, Hudson When: Check the organizer's 2026 holiday schedule

Check the organizer's 2026 holiday schedule The scoop: This popular market brings together regional farmers, makers, artists, and vintage vendors in a distinctive historic industrial space. It's a great place to find locally made gifts while supporting Hudson Valley creatives.

This popular market brings together regional farmers, makers, artists, and vintage vendors in a distinctive historic industrial space. It's a great place to find locally made gifts while supporting Hudson Valley creatives. Details: https://basilicahudson.org/

6. Find One-of-a-Kind Gifts at the Winter Artisan Market

When: Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 5 Where: Saugerties Performing Arts Factory, Saugerties

Saugerties Performing Arts Factory, Saugerties Cost: $3 admission

$3 admission The scoop: Browse handcrafted gifts from regional artisans, including glasswork, leather goods, fine art, and gourmet holiday treats. Live holiday music adds to the festive atmosphere.

Browse handcrafted gifts from regional artisans, including glasswork, leather goods, fine art, and gourmet holiday treats. Live holiday music adds to the festive atmosphere. Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Details: https://www.saugerties.com/events/hudson-valley-winter-artisan-market--eid2000

7. Catch a Classic Holiday Ballet at the CIA

When: December 5–6

December 5–6 Where: Marriott Pavilion, Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park

Marriott Pavilion, Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park Cost: Tickets listed at $40

Tickets listed at $40 The scoop: The Nutcracker returns for a seasonal performance featuring students from Hudson River Performing Arts Center and Hudson River Youth Ballet. Follow Clara on her magical journey through the Land of the Sweets in this holiday classic.

The Nutcracker returns for a seasonal performance featuring students from Hudson River Performing Arts Center and Hudson River Youth Ballet. Follow Clara on her magical journey through the Land of the Sweets in this holiday classic. Tickets: http://buy.tututix.com/hudsonriverperformingartscenter

8. Get Into the Holiday Spirit at the Hometown Holiday Market

When: Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 5 Where: 2658 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls

2658 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls Cost: Free admission

Free admission The scoop: Presented by Team Banx, this community market brings together local makers and small businesses offering handmade gifts and unique holiday finds. It's an easy way to shop small and support businesses in the Hudson Valley.

Presented by Team Banx, this community market brings together local makers and small businesses offering handmade gifts and unique holiday finds. It's an easy way to shop small and support businesses in the Hudson Valley. Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Details: https://hvny.info/calendar/this-week

9. Make It a Handmade Holiday in New Paltz

When: Saturday, December 12

Saturday, December 12 Where: New Paltz Middle School, 196 Main Street

New Paltz Middle School, 196 Main Street The scoop: The Hudson Valley Open Market's Winter Holiday Pop-Up brings together local farmers, artisans, makers, specialty food vendors, vintage sellers, and more. An outdoor food court is also planned, making this a fun stop for holiday shopping and a bite to eat.

The Hudson Valley Open Market's Winter Holiday Pop-Up brings together local farmers, artisans, makers, specialty food vendors, vintage sellers, and more. An outdoor food court is also planned, making this a fun stop for holiday shopping and a bite to eat. Hours: 2–8 p.m.

2–8 p.m. Details: https://www.hudsonvalleyopenmarket.com/winter-holiday-pop-up

10. Discover Handmade Holiday Treasures in Croton-on-Hudson

When: Saturday, December 12

Saturday, December 12 Where: Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive

Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive Cost: Free admission

Free admission The scoop: The Northeast Etsy Artists Collective's annual Holiday Artisan Market features handcrafted jewelry, pottery, artwork, candles, soaps, skincare, textiles, and home décor. A portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Croton Free Library.

The Northeast Etsy Artists Collective's annual Holiday Artisan Market features handcrafted jewelry, pottery, artwork, candles, soaps, skincare, textiles, and home décor. A portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Croton Free Library. Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Details: http://www.crotonfreelibrary.org/event/holiday-artisan-market-11500

Before you head out: Holiday schedules, ticket prices, and availability can change. Confirm details with event organizers before making plans, especially for events with dates that have not yet been announced for 2026.