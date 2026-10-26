10 Must-Do Holiday Events in the Hudson Valley for 2026
The holidays are slowly creeping up on us, so start mapping out your event calendar now!
From a Christmas cruise on the Hudson River to dazzling light displays, festive parades, and one-of-a-kind holiday markets, the Hudson Valley is gearing up for a season full of things to do. Here are 10 holiday events to put on your calendar!
1. Take a Santa Cruise on the Hudson River
- Where: Peekskill, Westchester County
- When: Check the 2026 sailing calendar
- Cost: $55 for adults ages 13 and up; $45 for children ages 5–12
- Santa is back aboard the Emerald Princess! R.M.S. Cruises is bringing its Polar Express-themed holiday experience to the Hudson River, giving families a chance to meet Santa and make Christmas memories on the water.
- Plan your trip: https://rmscruises.com/
2. Walk Through a Winter Wonderland at the Holiday Spirit Festival
- Where: Bowdoin Park, Wappingers Falls
- When: Select dates during the holiday season; check the 2026 calendar
- Kevin McCurdy’s Holiday Spirit Festival transforms the park into a festive, walk-through experience filled with glowing displays, holiday tunnels, seasonal scenes, and family attractions. It's a great way to make an evening out of seeing Christmas lights.
- Details: https://holidayspiritfestival.com/
3. See the Millbrook Parade of Lights
- When: Friday, December 4
- Where: Franklin Avenue, Millbrook
- The scoop: The Millbrook Fire Department's annual Parade of Lights returns with illuminated fire trucks, festive floats, and Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the parade.
- Timing: Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 7 p.m.
- Good to know: The route starts at 3208 Franklin Avenue and continues up the avenue. Registration is not required unless animals are participating. For animal entries, call 845-248-2803.
4. Shop Local at the Hudson Valley Hullabaloo Holiday Market
- When: November 21–22
- Where: Andy Murphy Recreation Center, Kingston
- The scoop: Shop a huge collection of regional makers, artists, vintage vendors, and small businesses. You'll find handmade gifts, jewelry, artwork, home décor, and plenty of unique finds that beat another gift card.
- Details: https://hvhullabaloo.com/
5. Explore the Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market
- Where: Basilica Hudson, Hudson
- When: Check the organizer's 2026 holiday schedule
- The scoop: This popular market brings together regional farmers, makers, artists, and vintage vendors in a distinctive historic industrial space. It's a great place to find locally made gifts while supporting Hudson Valley creatives.
- Details: https://basilicahudson.org/
6. Find One-of-a-Kind Gifts at the Winter Artisan Market
- When: Saturday, December 5
- Where: Saugerties Performing Arts Factory, Saugerties
- Cost: $3 admission
- The scoop: Browse handcrafted gifts from regional artisans, including glasswork, leather goods, fine art, and gourmet holiday treats. Live holiday music adds to the festive atmosphere.
- Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Details: https://www.saugerties.com/events/hudson-valley-winter-artisan-market--eid2000
7. Catch a Classic Holiday Ballet at the CIA
- When: December 5–6
- Where: Marriott Pavilion, Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park
- Cost: Tickets listed at $40
- The scoop: The Nutcracker returns for a seasonal performance featuring students from Hudson River Performing Arts Center and Hudson River Youth Ballet. Follow Clara on her magical journey through the Land of the Sweets in this holiday classic.
- Tickets: http://buy.tututix.com/hudsonriverperformingartscenter
8. Get Into the Holiday Spirit at the Hometown Holiday Market
- When: Saturday, December 5
- Where: 2658 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls
- Cost: Free admission
- The scoop: Presented by Team Banx, this community market brings together local makers and small businesses offering handmade gifts and unique holiday finds. It's an easy way to shop small and support businesses in the Hudson Valley.
- Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Details: https://hvny.info/calendar/this-week
9. Make It a Handmade Holiday in New Paltz
- When: Saturday, December 12
- Where: New Paltz Middle School, 196 Main Street
- The scoop: The Hudson Valley Open Market's Winter Holiday Pop-Up brings together local farmers, artisans, makers, specialty food vendors, vintage sellers, and more. An outdoor food court is also planned, making this a fun stop for holiday shopping and a bite to eat.
- Hours: 2–8 p.m.
- Details: https://www.hudsonvalleyopenmarket.com/winter-holiday-pop-up
10. Discover Handmade Holiday Treasures in Croton-on-Hudson
- When: Saturday, December 12
- Where: Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive
- Cost: Free admission
- The scoop: The Northeast Etsy Artists Collective's annual Holiday Artisan Market features handcrafted jewelry, pottery, artwork, candles, soaps, skincare, textiles, and home décor. A portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Croton Free Library.
- Hours: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Details: http://www.crotonfreelibrary.org/event/holiday-artisan-market-11500
Before you head out: Holiday schedules, ticket prices, and availability can change. Confirm details with event organizers before making plans, especially for events with dates that have not yet been announced for 2026.
8 Magical Drive & Walk-Thru Holiday Light Displays Across the Hudson Valley
Who doesn't love driving around looking at Christmas lights? Check out these 8 displays across the Hudson Valley where guest can drive or walk-thru to get in the holiday spirit.