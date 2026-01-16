One Fatality Confirmed in Tragic Vehicular Pedestrian Accident in Rockland County

Earlier this week a major accident took place in West Nyack, New York, part of Rockland County. The accident reportedly was serious in nature and law enforcement required several hours on the scene to tend to the incident. It had been reported that the accident involved serious injury, and new information just obtained has revealed that actually proved fatal for one individual.

Major Vehicular Accident in West Nyack

The accident originally occurred earlier this week during the evening of Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The scene of the accident was a section of Route 303 in West Nyack, near Bobby Ln and the Palisades Mall. After the accident was reported, members of the Clarkstown Police Department rushed to the scene.

The accident forced a road closure in both directions of Route 303 while law enforcement and first responders attended to the scene. The closure was expected to last for several hours, forcing many to seek alternate routes of travel. The initial press releases issued by the Clarkstown Police Department to both their Facebook and Instagram pages, stated that serious injuries were involved and that more information would be coming when available.



The report of the accident drew a strong response from citizens responding to the social media press releases, some even stating that at least one fatality occurred in the accident. Other media also reported the same regarding the fatality. We reached out to the Clarkstown Police Department to confirm those reports, and just recently we obtained a response with new information from a Clarkstown Police representative.

Fatality Confirmed in West Nyack Vehicular Pedestrian Accident

The response we received from the Clarkstown PD confirmed that one individual pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the accident, which resulted in fatality. The response also confirmed the identity of the victim as 41-year old, Joseph Signorini, of Congers, NY.

Clarkstown PD stated in their response that the accident occurred at approximately 5:25p.m, Wednesday evening. According to the preliminary investigation, Signorini was within the southbound lane of Route 303 when he was struck by a vehicle. He was then subsequently struck by a secondary vehicle in the northbound lane. Both vehicle operators remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency medical personnel who also responded, pronounced Signorini deceased at the scene. The incident remains under investigation with the Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5800.

