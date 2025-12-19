One Fatality Confirmed in Vehicle and Pedestrian Accident in Rockland County

To put it modestly, Hudson Valley roads have been a nightmare in recent time with multiple accidents having occurred, leaving multiple individuals suffering injuries. Some of these recent accidents have also unfortunately lead to fatalities, like the one that happened just yesterday in Rockland County, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Vehicle Pedestrian Accident in Clarkstown

This latest accident occurred during the early morning hours of yesterday, December 18,2025, in the town of Clarkstown. At approximately 4:40a.m, New York State Troopers of the Tarrytown Thruway Barracks, responded to the report of a vehicular collision involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of I-87, on the Exit 14 acceleration lane of the New York State Thruway.

According to the press release issued by the NYSP, a preliminary investigation was carried out by the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and that investigation determined that 45-year old, Bravo Nondo, of Albany, NY, was traveling southbound on I-87, and then stopped his vehicle on the acceleration lane of Exit 14.

After stopping his vehicle, a 2020 Nissan, Nondo exited his vehicle and made his way to the vehicles rear. At this time it is unknown why Nondo exited the vehicle in the first place. At this time, a 2019 Nissan operated by 35-year old, Gregg M. Albaum, an off-duty NYPD Police Officer, of Nanuet, NY, was attempting to enter I-87 south utilizing the Exit 14 acceleration lane.

Pedestrian Collision and Aftermath

Albaum took evasive actions to avoid a collision with Nondo's vehicle, which was stopped in the lane, but this inadvertently lead to Albaum striking Nondo.Fire and EMS officials would arrive to the scene, in addition to the State Police, and life-saving measures were performed at the scene in an attempt to save Nondo's life. Those efforts did not work, and Nondo was pronounced deceased at the scene after succumbing to his injuries.

Following the incident, Albaum was then also taken to Nyack Hospital to also receive medical treatment. In the aftermath, the New York State Attorney General's Office was also notified of the accident, to which they responded. The Exit 14 ramp would remain blocked while the accident scene was attended to, but would eventually reopen.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing at this time. State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the SP Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.

