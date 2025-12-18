Serious Thruway Collision Involving Tractor-Trailer Leaves Multiple Injured in Westchester County

Members of the New York State Police were required in Westchester County earlier this week following a motor vehicle collision that took place on a section of the New York State Thruway I-87. The accident itself, is still under investigation at this time.

Thruway Tractor-Trailer Collision

The accident originally occurred on Monday night, December 15, 2025. It was approximately 8:50p.m when the calls of the accident first came in, happening on the northbound side of I-87 near Exit 7A in the town of Greenburgh, Westchester County.

The initial press release from the New York State Police simply stated that the Exit 7A deceleration ramp and right lane were closed off, but that traffic was still moving in the center and left lanes, and that an investigation was underway.

Later on, further details were released by the State Police, stating that the accident involved a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by 34-year old, Jenssy J. Sanchez Vizcaino, of Dunellen, New Jersey, and a 2006 Audi A, driven by 66-year old, James Aggrey, of Ossining.

According to the updated report, Vizcaino was traveling northbound on the Thruway when he encountered Aggrey in the right lane. Vizcaino attempted to brake but was unable to stop, resulting in a rear-end collision. The result of the collision left both individuals injured.

Hospital Transport

Both individuals were taken to the hospital following the accident. Vizcaino was taken to Westchester Medical for what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, however the same could not be said for Aggrey. Aggrey was taken to Westchester Medical Center, and his injuries were confirmed as being life-threatening.

Previous Stories: Fatality Confirmed in Major Collision in Putnam County

At this time, the exact cause of the collision is still being investigated, and no charges have been made. The lanes would be closed for several hours as law enforcement investigated and processed the scene, before eventually re-opening. The scene was handled by members of the Troop T Uniformed Officers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU), the Troop K Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) responded.

No further update has been issued on the condition of Vizcaino or Aggrey, at this time.

