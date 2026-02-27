Two men from upstate New York are headed to federal prison in connection to a 2022 smash-and-grab gun theft.

Jonathon Combs, 46, of Granville, and Martin Taft, 50, of Salem, were both sentenced last month, according to the Department of Justice. Combs was sentenced to 61 months (or just over five years) and Taft got 84 months (or seven years) in federal prison, for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and theft of firearms from a licensed dealer.

As part of their prior guilty pleas in 2023, Combs and Taft admitted stealing firearms from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes, a federally licensed firearms dealer, in Hudson Falls, New York, on October 21, 2022.

“Combs and Taft have now been held accountable for stealing firearms in the middle of the night from a local firearms dealer, all with the aim of poisoning our communities with drugs and jeopardizing the safety of our citizens in the process," First Assistant United States Attorney Sarcone stated. "We again express our appreciation for the collaboration between ATF NY Albany, the NYSP, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in combating violent crime and keeping our communities safe.”

According to the Dept. of Justice, the men used a sledgehammer to break into the store when it was closed and stole 31 semi-automatic pistols. They then exchanged most of the stolen pistols with Kwahpreme Mitchell in return for 150 grams of cocaine, which they intended to distribute.

Combs also admitted that on or about October 15, 2022, he stole a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s.

“These criminals targeted a family-owned business in our county, setting in motion an extraordinary collaboration between our office and our state, federal, and local law enforcement partners. Through the combined efforts of these agencies, those responsible were apprehended and prosecuted at the federal level," Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy stated. "This sentencing sends a clear message: those responsible will be held accountable, and this investigation will continue until everyone involved is brought to justice. The impact on the business owners in this case has been immense, and we remain committed to doing everything we can to help them move forward.”

On January 20, 2026, Mitchell was sentenced in connection with these events to 106 months in prison, (more than 8 years) to be followed by a 3-year term of parole.

United States District Judge Anne M. Nardacci also imposed 3-year terms of supervised release on both Combs and Taft, to begin after they are released from prison and ordered them to each pay $1,000 in restitution.

NYSP, ATF and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with assistance provided by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

“This extensive investigation has resulted in the sentencing of two men who intended to inflict imminent danger on our communities," NYSP Superintendent Steven James stated. "The efforts by our State Police members and law enforcement partners are integral for protecting our neighborhoods and the citizens of New York. We will continue to collaborate with our partners to protect the innocent from the associated crimes and terrors that come with the illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking.”