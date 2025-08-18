Members of the New York State Police, as well as multiple other emergency responses units were called to an area located in the Village of Montgomery, located in Orange County, following a major single-vehicle collision that occurred during the evening hours of Friday August 15, 2025.

Fatal Collision in Montgomery

It was at approximately 8:45pm when Troopers out of State Police Montgomery first received notification of the accident, to which they quickly responded. The collision involved one vehicle and happened on State Route 416 in the village.

In a press release issued by the New York State Police, it states that members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at SP Montgomery, carried out an investigation, and that investigation revealed multiple discoveries.

One of those discoveries was that the 2016 Honda involved in the crash, was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed as it traveled westbound on route 416. It was also revealed that the driver of the Honda "...failed to negotiate a right hand turn through a yield sign onto Union Street...". That turn failure caused the vehicle to strike several trees off the west shoulder.

In the investigation, State Police were also able to successfully identify the driver of the vehicle as 32-year old, Ryan D. Tucker, of Bloomingburg NY. Tucker was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Collision Investigation Continued

While the results of the investigation appear to be definitive, the investigation itself is still considered open, and State Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them. Calls can be directed to SP Middletown at 845-344-5300.

State Police were assisted by the Village of Montgomery Police Department, Town of Montgomery Police Department, Village of Goshen Police Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and Montgomery EMS.

