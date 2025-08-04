Last week was a historic time for members of law enforcement in Orange County, as Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and multiple other law enforcement officials from Orange County made the announcement of the largest gun trafficking case in the counties history. Prior to the beginning of the weekend, DA Hoovler and the other Orange County leaders gave new information in regards to the investigation and how its events played out.

Operation Powder Burn

This massive investigation by undertaken by Orange County law enforcement began back in December 2024. Over the last eight (8) months, law enforcement has been intensively investigating the trafficking of illegal firearms and narcotics into Orange County.

The investigation targeted an “iron pipeline conspiracy” whereby firearms, including handguns and assault weapons, from the states of Georgia and Pennsylvania were trafficked into Orange County for illegal sale to those without pistol permits. According to the press release issued by the Orange County Government, most of the guns were sent from outside of New York by FedEx to co-conspirators in the City of Newburgh.

Various federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, working with the Orange County Drug Task Force collaborated with one another during the investigation, and together identified 40-year old, Christopher Brown, as well as others associated with him as suspects in the case.

The investigation began as major narcotics case with Brown and associates being suspected of trafficking narcotics and cocaine in the City of Newburgh. Investigating agencies conducted extensive surveillance, reviewed subpoenaed records, and utilized undercover police officers. The investigation quickly revealed that in addition to trafficking narcotics, Brown and his associates were also engaged in the illegal sale of firearms.

Search warrants were obtained by law enforcement, leading to the arrest of twenty (20) suspects in the investigation. It was also alleged that Brown used the premises located at 132 South Street in the City of Newburgh to traffic the firearms and narcotics.

Operation Discoveries and Arrests

During the course of the investigation, fifty-five (55) illegally possessed firearms were purchased in controlled buys by police officers, the majority of the firearms having come from the state of Georgia, and a lesser number coming from Pennsylvania. Search warrants led to the seizure of another twelve (12) firearms).

In addition to the prolific amount of firearms that were purchased and seized, law enforcement also purchased over seven hundred (700) grams combined of cocaine and fentanyl from Brown. Search warrants also led to the seizure of over four (4) ounces of fentanyl, a half kilogram of cocaine and over $65,000 in US currency.

Christopher Brown is now facing a litany of charges tied to the investigation, including...

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree

Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree

Conspiracy in the Second Degree

Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

The full list of suspects arrested and the charges they now face can be found in the press release linked further above. In addition, law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Carl Henry, age 52, of East Stroudsburg PA, who is wanted on charges stemming from the investigation.

Law Enforcement Response

Many of Orange Counties law enforcement leaders spoke on Friday, all having a similar message in how severe and extensive the entire operation was, while also highlighting the incredible collaboration and work done by so many law enforcment agencies across multiple states and jurisdictions.

Starting with DA Hoovler, he stated in part...

The scope and scale of this gun trafficking enterprise were truly alarming, and its deadly effects were by no means going to be confined to the City of Newburgh....I am grateful for my partnership with Sheriff Arteta in running the Orange County Drug Taskforce, as well as for its many member agencies, and for the work of the New York State Police.

Sheriff Arteta also spoke and stated in part...

The defendants targeted in this investigation were not just trafficking narcotics—they were knowingly placing illegally possessed firearms into the hands of criminals with no regard for the devastation that could follow....I’m proud of the role the Sheriff’s Office played in this historic case, and we remain committed to pursuing those who threaten the safety and stability of our communities.

This case even garnered a response from the NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch, who stated....

This was gun trafficking at scale — and law enforcement at its best. A multi-state operation, dozens of illegal firearms, and a long list of defendants now facing justice. The NYPD was proud to stand with our partners in Orange County to help take down this network.

Full quotes from all the law enforcement leaders can also be found in the press release linked further above. In addition, the press release also lists each agency and unit that played a role in this massive and historic investigation.

