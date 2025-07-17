New Yorkers Unite To Clear Fallen Tree On Taconic Parkway

The amazing scene occurred just before the July 4th holiday weekend.

Now I know this happened a couple of weeks back, but keep in mind I was on vacation. I saw this story and felt that it definitely needed to be covered, especially in "times like these", as the Foo Fighters once sang.

Talk about being proud to be an American, I was recently scrolling through Facebook and saw a posting in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group by Seth Kramer of Red Hook titled USA!!! Americans coming together!

Seth Kramer wrote that the scene occurred on July 3rd, and it was perfect for our Country's Birthday.

The posting said that earlier in the day on July 3rd, a tree had fallen across both northbound lanes on the Taconic State Parkway. With no emergency crews in sight everyday New Yorkers got out of their cars and moved the tree themselves. Seth Kramer was on hand and was able to capture everything on film in an amazing 90 second video. In the video you can see total strangers coming together, taking a chainsaw to the fallen tree and removing it from the roadway.

Earlier today, a tree fell across both northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway. No emergency crews in sight. So everyday New Yorkers got out of their cars and moved the tree themselves (while I heroically filmed). Here’s a 90-second meditative video that pretty much sums up why I love living here.

The video in the East Fishkill Community Forum received over 300k views, over 500 reactions and 60 plus comments with people saying how awesome it is to see people working together. Couldn't agree more. Its important to point out that at no point did any of the individuals talk politics, and ask what their political affiliation was, they just got out of their vehicles and did what was needed to be done. The amazing video footage from Seth Kramer's Facebook page can also be seen below.

