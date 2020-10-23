Fall Festival in Orange County

There will be a lot of seasonal celebrating this weekend here in the Hudson Valley. Fall foliage is supposed to be at its peak, and there are several Hudson Valley towns and villages hosting fall festivals and celebrations this weekend. Maybe there is a festival in or near your town, or maybe you would want to take a leaf peeping drive to a neighboring town or even one in a different county. The leaves seem more vibrant than ever this year.

If you happen to be in the Orange County area, you might want to head to Lake Street and Mill Pond in Monroe for music, food and family fun. The Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee is presenting their Fall Festival tomorrow, Oct. 24, starting at noon. There will be safe outdoor dining and entertainment all day.

This is going to be a true community event. Check out the line-up of entertainment. The United Martial Arts Center of Monroe will give a demonstration at noon. At 1PM there will be a performance with the Sheehan-Gormley School of Irish Dance. At 3PM it’s the Andres Vahos Percussion Group, at 4PM the Orange County School of Dance will perform, and at 6pm it's the Monroe Woodbury Girl Scouts Pumpkin Blaze. There will also be a costume photo contest and a Halloween cake raffle.

Entry to the Monroe Fall Festival is free. Outdoor dining will be available and masks must be worn when you are not seated. Rain Date is Oct. 31. For more information, check out the event facebook page.