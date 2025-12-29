Star-Studded Film to be Shown for Free Movie for Veterans in Orange County

Veterans of Orange County are being offered a small treat and token of appreciation for their sacrifices tomorrow in the town of Monroe. A special screening of the star-studded and critically acclaimed movie 'Nuremberg', will be playing tomorrow and for this showing, attending veterans get in for free.

Free Movie for Veterans in Monroe

The special event will be held at the Flagship Cinemas, located at 34 Millpond Parkway, Monroe. The event starts at 12p.m noon, tomorrow December 30, 2025. Veterans who attend the screening are allowed to bring with them one guest, and will also be given free popcorn and soda for the occasion.

The film that will be shown is the highly acclaimed recent film, 'Nuremberg'. The movie takes place in the immediate aftermath of World War II, and highlights the Nuremberg Trials, a international court case where various high ranking Nazi officials were put on trial and charged for the horrific crimes committed by the Nazi's under the leadership of one Adolf Hitler.

The film features an all-star cast, headlined by Russell Crowe as Hermann Göring, one of the highest ranking, and most powerful Nazi officials, and Rami Malek as army psychiatrist Douglass Kelley, who is brought in to study and evaluate the various Nazi officials prior to, and during the trial.

The film itself is psychological and emotional thriller that takes various twists and turns, focusing heavily on the complex relationship between the characters of Kelley and Göring, while also examining what the trial means and the implications it has for the entire world.

I'm far from a film expert or critic, but having seen the movie myself, I frankly could not recommend it enough. At multiples points during the film, I could feel a chill down my back and the hair on my arms standing on end. It's an emotionally heavy film to say the least and will definitely leave you with much to ponder and think about.

