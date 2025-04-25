The leftover debris from history's most famous comet will once again streak across the skies over New York. The upcoming meteor shower is known for producing something called "trains", which NASA describes as "incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor".

This latest astronomical event comes during an active period, as two separate meteor showers are currently active. NASA had reported that the Lyrids meteor shower just peaked late April 21, into the early dawn hours of April 22. The entire duration of the meteor shower lasts until April 26.

See Also: Northern Lights Could Once Again Return to New York State

Popular Science had also reported that a rare planet conjunction was visible early morning Friday, April 25. Astronomers from Popular Science said that approximately at 5:30 AM, Venus, Saturn, and the Moon briefly aligned during a rare triple conjunction. that resembled a "smiley face" when viewed from Earth.

Debris From Halley's Comet Will Be Visible Over New York State

NASA reports that the Eta Aquarids will peak May 5 to May 6, though the shower is already active and will last until May 21. NASA Science says that around 50 meteors can be seen per hour during the peak of the Eta Aquarids.

The meteor shower comes from the dust trail left behind by Halley's Comet.

See Also: UFO? Ghost? Hudson Valley, New York Resident Reports Strange Orb On Property

NASA says that each time that the comet returns to the inner solar system "its nucleus sheds a layer of ice and rock into space". The dust grains eventually become the Eta Aquarids in May and the Orionids in October when they collide with Earth's atmosphere, says NASA.

Halley's Comet will not return again until the year 2061.