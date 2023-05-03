Debris From Halley’s Comet To Reign Over the Hudson Valley

We're getting into an active time of year for astronomy buffs and stargazers, and now another meteor shower is set to peak soon.

What makes this particular event somewhat historic is that the meteors you'll see streaking across the sky are actually what's left from Halley's Comet. And while one of the most famous comets won't be seen again until 2061, the billions of particles and debris left behind should provide sky watchers with a show.

And according to NASA, this year's show could provide us with double the amount of meteors seen during a normal year.

This all comes after the annual Lyrid meteor shower just peaked in late April, as well as a spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis that was seen in as many as 30 states.

Eta Aquarids Set to Peak This Week

Business Insider says that the Eta Aquarids will peak May 5 and 6. The annual event actually takes place from April 15 to May 27, though the best time to see it will be around 2 to 3 AM Friday.

Normally, this event favors the skies of the Southern Hemisphere, though experts say this year could experience an "outburst' of meteors that can be spotted from all over the world.

Business Insider says that up to 40 meteors could be seen every hour during this year's Eta Aquarids.

Hudson Valley Weather Forecast

The Weather Channel says that Thursday and into early Friday morning could bring considerable cloudiness and a chance for showers, Early Saturday may be the best time to spot the shower this year, as skies will remain partly cloudy, according to forecasts.