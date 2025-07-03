Did this Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Close for Good?

Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie reportedly closed recently, but is it the end?

Essie's Restaurant opened nearly 10 years ago in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY had a challenging few years like most restaurants have during the Pandemic, and they managed to continue on. Executive Chef Brandon Walker is a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu was inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.

Legendary Film Director Dines at Essie's

Essie's made headlines a few years ago when none other than Steven Spielberg dined at the popular Poughkeepsie eatery. One can understand how the legendary film director would want to have some food from Essie's, as the reviews have been outstanding over the years. I've been to Essie's before and I just loved their Jerk Ribs and great cocktails.

Grammy winning artist Aaron Neville also dined at Essie's Restaurant just last year. The restaurant would be celebrating 9 years this month, but the spot has closed its doors. Los Wood, owner of Genevas Blues House Southern BBQ in Poughkeepsie took to social media last weekend posting about the closing of Essie's Restaurant.

Genevas Blues House Southern BBQ I HATE TO SEE THIS PLACE CLOSE UP . I HATE THIS FOR US!!! CHEF BRANDON .. CULINARY GRAD.. AND ALSO APPEARED ON THE FAMOUS FOOD SHOW CHOPPED...THERE SO MUCH THIS CHEF HAS ACCOMPLISHED...MY IDOL.. SOMEONE I LOOK UP TO .. WE HAVE SO MUCH IN COMMON..EVERY CONVERSATION WE HAVE I FEEL EXCITED AND HONORED..NEVER HIS COMPETITOR.. I WOULD LOVE TO WORK WITH CHEF...ITS HEART BREAKING TO SEE THESE DOORS CLOSE...ITS JUST MAKES ME WANNA GO SO HARD FOR... ESSIES RESTAURANT YOU WERE A PIONEER AND INSPIRING STORY ..MAN YOU DID IT...YOU GAVE US A PLATFORM TO STAND ON ...I APPRECIATE WATCHING YOU WIN.....YOU DID WHAT ALL KINGS DO SHOW YOUR PEOPLE HOW TO WIN . NOW BE GREAT ...CHEF....,.............................LOS

We reached out to Essie's Restaurant on social media but didn't get a reply. We did however search Essie's Restaurant on Google and found that it was listed as Temporarily closed.

Although we couldn't find any info about the closing on the business social media accounts including Facebook and Instagram, it turns out the official website for Essie's Restaurant has a message.

A message on the website thanks customers for their support over the years and states that the business is taking a strategic pause, saying that its not goodbye.

Thank you for your unwavering support throughout the years. We're taking a strategic pause to reflect, reimagine, and reinvent our business for the future. This is not goodbye — it's a bold step toward what's next. Stay connected by sharing your email here to be the first to hear our latest updates.

We wish Chef Brandon Walker all the best on his future plans.

