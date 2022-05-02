Legendary Film Director Dines At Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Steven Spielberg was spotted dining at a popular Poughkeepsie restaurant this past week.

Steven Spielberg has been seen out and about in the Hudson Valley as of late, and one can only assume he's working on the next blockbuster movie being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, whatever that film may be. Spielberg, known for directing such epic films as Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial, Indian Jones and Jurassic Park, just to name a few, was recently seen taking on Poughkeepsie's most famous sandwich at Rossi's Deli.

After visiting Rossi's, Spielberg must've had a hankering for the great food that CIA graduate and Brooklyn, NY native Chef Brandon Walker serves up at his place in Poughkeepsie's Little Italy section. The award-winning film director was seen dining the next night at Essie's. Chef took to Essie's social media to post that it was a pleasure to be able to share his love of food with the legendary creator.

I've been to Essie's before, only once, however, but have been meaning to get back there again. I was there for some food and beverages, outdoors, during the Pandemic in July of 2020. After being holed up indoors for quite some time, I had finally gotten out of the house with my friend Guy to experience some of the great food served at Essie's. Guy had been telling me how great Chef Brandon Walker was at his craft, and how amazing the food at Essie's was. The Jerk Ribs did not disappoint! Been almost 2 years, and I think I'm due for another visit to Essie's!

