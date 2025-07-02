Summer Sundays In Poughkeepsie Back for 5th Year

Popular summer block parties on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie are back for 2025 season.

King's Court Brewing Company opened its doors at 40 Cannon St. in the old King's Court Hotel in the city of Poughkeepsie back in 2018, becoming Poughkeepsie's newest craft brewery. Starting with only 4 beers on tap and a lot of ambition, the brewery made it through a Global Pandemic and has thrived. Its become a popular area spot for beer lovers and they'll be celebrating 7 years in August.

5 years ago, King's Court Brewing Company along with the now defunct Revel 32, started a Summer Sundays series of events with the other area business on Cannon Street in Poughkeepsie offering free outdoor live music, along with craft vendors, games, food and drink. The series has been a big success, and its back for the 2025 summer season.

Summer Sundays on Cannon is back where they block off Cannon Street for the day for a literal party in the street! The series will take place with thanks to City of Poughkeepsie Ward 2 council person Evan Menist who is helping helping fund the events. The series as always is all ages and family friendly. Other businesses participating Gallery 40, 1915 Wine Cellar and Mercat Coffee shop.

Summer Sundays in Cannon!

Summer Sundays on Cannon takes place the second Sundays of the summer months from June through September. Last month it kicked off with live music from Myles Mancuso Band on June 8. Live music for the rest of the 2025 season includes:

July 13: Good Time Honey Band

Aug 10: KALE

Sept 14: The Classics - Funk Band

Food trucks, games, craft vendors and more are part of Summer Sundays festivities. Get more info on Summer Sundays on Cannon here and follow King's Court Brewing Company on Facebook for updates.



What exciting summer activities are on your family's list? Add Summer Sundays!

On the second Sunday of each month, the City of Poughkeepsie invites you and your family. Enjoy a closed street filled with delicious food trucks, refreshing drink vendors, and unique finds from local makers. Tap your feet to live music all day long, and best of all, admission and parking are completely free, making it a perfect family-friendly outing! #CityofPoughkeepsie #Summer2025

