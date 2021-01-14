Enjoy a Turn of the Century Winter Hike

Dutchess County is beautiful in the winter, and it’s a county that's rich in history. Have you ever walked the trails of any of Dutchess County's historical houses? Next weekend, you can combine the two. Explore the beauty of a Dutchess County winter the way it would have been enjoyed at the turn of the century. And we're talking about the twentieth century, of course. On Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10AM - 11AM, grab the family head to the Mills Mansion Staatsburgh State Historic Site for a fun and educational winter hike.

The winter months were a unique time for Staatsburgh during the Gilded Age. This Saturday, at "Staatsburgh in Winter", you'll get to follow the staff on a guided walk, completing a scavenger hunt activity along the way, and discussing the winter time fun from the turn of the century. The Mills family enjoyed several outdoor activities along the Hudson River, from ice boating to sleigh rides, and they even rang in New Years at Staatsburgh. Healthy and safe fun that the whole family can en joy.

"Staatsburgh in Winter" is free to attend, and it’s open to all ages and families. The hike will be approximately 45 minutes in length and cover about 1 mile of level terrain, so be prepared and dress appropriately. Since the hike involves interpretive delivery by guides, spots are limited so that all attendees can hear and maintain social distancing at the same time. Reservations are required. To make reservations, and for more details, check out the event facebook page.