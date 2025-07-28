Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Closes For Yearly Vacation

Emiliano's Pizza which celebrated 30 years last summer is closed for a week for a much deserved vacation.

Emiliano's has been a local institution in Poughkeepsie serving up big flavors since 1994.

Overview

Location: 111 Main Street, Apartment 1, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601—just next to the Hudson River walkway and close to the train station.

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 11am to 10pm, closed on Sunday.

A family-run pizzeria owned by Emiliano and his brother Egidio Guerriero for over 30 years, known for maintaining an old‑school, homemade vibe.

Highlights

Strong customer rating (~4.5⭐) across platforms like Google and TripAdvisor, based on hundreds of reviews.

Known for massive pizza slices, generous subs (notably the cheese and meatball subs), and tremendous value for the price.

Offers a wide menu including gourmet pizzas (like Chicken Parm, meat-lovers, hot honey pepperoni), paninis, calzones, Italian dinners, pasta, and catering options for events.

Features outdoor seating with pet-friendly tables, free Wi‑Fi, delivery, and wheelchair accessibility.

Emiliano's Closed for the Week

Emiliano's celebrated 30 years in 2024, as one of the very best pizza shops in the Poughkeepsie area, and the Hudson Valley in general. Emiliano's took to social media over the weekend, letting loyal customers know that they will be closed for the week from July 28 to Aug. 3 for their yearly vacation. They will reopen on Monday, Aug. 4th.

I remember many years ago living with a couple of co-workers in Kaal Rock apartments in Poughkeepsie. We dubbed the pad the "Rock n Roll House" as it was 3 rock DJ's living together in this 3 bedroom apartment in Poughkeepsie. Being a DJ, pizza is a popular choice for dinner. Why? I can't really answer that. Not exactly sure why, it just happens to be a favorite amongst radio people.

When ordering pizza at the "Rock n Roll House", there was one pizza shop that was always our go-to. That was Emiliano's Pizza. Wishing the crew at Emiliano's all the best on their much deserved time off and hope they have an enjoyable vacation!

