Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Celebrates 30 Years
A milestone anniversary for beloved area pizza shop.
Who doesn't love pizza? Afterall, Its one of America's all-time favorite foods. Whether it's thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite.
I remember many years ago living with a couple of co-workers in Kaal Rock apartments in Poughkeepsie. We dubbed the pad the "Rock n Roll House" as it was 3 rock DJ's living together in this 3 bedroom apartment in Poughkeepsie. Being a DJ, pizza is a popular choice for dinner. Why? I can't really answer that. Not exactly sure why, it just happens to be a favorite amongst radio people.
When ordering pizza at the "Rock n Roll House", there was one pizza shop that was always our go-to. That was Emiliano's Pizza.
Emilano's Pizza Celebrates Milestone
Located at 111 Main St, Emiliano's is an enduring pizzeria that has been serving the area for 30 years with classic and creative pizzas, plus pasta, wings, and subs, in a casual setting. As I stated, It's been a go-to stop for me for years.
Emiliano's celebrated 30 years over this past weekend. The popular pizza shop first opened its doors back in 1994, and has been a favorite in the Poughkeepsie area ever since. Emiliano's took to social media this past Friday inviting customers to come by the restaurant for a 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 11am to 2pm. They also thanked everyone for helping make the business so successful in the Instagram post.
THANK You all for helping make this family business so successful.
Emiliano's Pizza
Another posting over the weekend saw a picture of Emiliano's owners with Mayor Yvonne Flowers and Sheriff Kirk Imperati. They thanked the mayor and sheriff along with family, friends and customers for the 30 years of support. Congrats to Emiliano's! Here's to many more years serving the Poughkeepsie area great pizza.
