City of Poughkeepsie Honors Employees for National Parks & Rec Month

National Parks and Recreation Month is celebrated every July in the United States to recognize the vital role that parks, recreation, and community spaces play in enhancing quality of life. It was established by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and has been celebrated annually since 1985. Also See: New Yorkers Unite to Clear Fallen Tree on Taconic Parkway Purpose: The month is intended to: Highlight the importance of public parks and recreation facilities .

Celebrate the people who maintain and support these spaces — including park rangers, maintenance staff, program leaders, and volunteers.

Encourage communities to get outdoors, be active, and connect with nature and each other .

Promote health and wellness, conservation, and equity in access to green spaces.

City of Poughkeepsie Recognizes Parks & Recreation Employees

City of Poughkeepsie took to social media today posting on the its official Facebook page that they are recognizing the City of Poughkeepsie's contributors to their Parks & Recreation through Employee Spotlights, thanking each member of the Department of Public Works Teams.

Employees spotlighted include:

-Brian Laffin (Superintendent of Parks & Recreation)

-Chris Gent (DPW Commissioner)

-Terry Clayton (Assistant Superintendent of Public Works)

-Steve Antenucci (DPW Supervisor)

-Tim Nevis (Supervisor of Buildings, Grounds, Parks & Rec)

-Aileen Lord (Recreation Specialist/Pools)

-Brent Pecchia (Parks Supervisor)

So get out and celebrate National Parks & Recreation month and go enjoy a park including one of the 22 parks in the City of Poughkeepsie.

