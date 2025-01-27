For the second time in only three days, parts of New York were rattled by an earthquake. Like the previous tremor, the center of quake was actually in a totally different state. the epicenter of Monday morning's earthquake was over two hundred miles away, though some residents in parts of New York claim they felt the shaking.

LoHud had reported that a small earthquake shook parts of the New York metro area around 1 PM. Friday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor was rated as a 2.4 on the Richter Scale, with the epicenter located just east of Paramus, New Jersey.

Second Earthquake In Three Days Felt in Parts of New York State

CBS reports that an earthquake struck off the coast of Monday morning, at around 10:22 AM. The United States Geological Survey reports that the earthquake registered as a 3.8 on the Richter Scale, and was centered in York Harbor.

Shaking was felt across many locations in New England and Canada, according to reports. WNYT reported some very light shaking across the Capital District. Governor Kathy Hochul also posted to X about reports of shaking in New York, though there was no damage reported.

See Also: What's the Most Powerful Earthquake to Ever Strike New York State?

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Friday's Earthquake in New Jersey

It is not certain as of yet if Friday morning's light tremor was related to last year's moderate earthquake that struck New Jersey. Last year's earthquake was followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks in the weeks and months after the event.

Hudson Valley Weather had reported that the 4.8 earthquake from April 2024 was the strongest earthquake in or directly around New Jersey since 1783, and the third most powerful on record. PIX11 reported that over 42 million people up and down the East Coast felt last year's shaking.

The spring earthquake displayed such "peculiar behavior" that experts from the Columbia Climate School say it lead to the discovery a "previously unmapped" fault line.