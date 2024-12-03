While many residents across New York were either planning for their Thanksgiving, or perhaps preparing for last weekend's paralyzing Lake-Effect snowstorm, a few were experiencing something a bit more unexpected. Seismologists say that a small tremor was recorded in parts of the state early last week.

While New York is not immune to earthquakes by any means, experts told the press that this recent quake was not related to April's 4.8-magnitude tremor, that shook millions across the Northeast. The early spring earthquake displayed such "peculiar behavior" that experts from the Columbia Climate School say it lead to the discovery a "previously unmapped" fault line.

Seismologists Say Minor Earthquake Struck Parts of New York State

Seismologists from United States Geological Survey say that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck around 8 miles south-southeast of Newcomb, NY. The tremor occurred around 10:17 AM November 26, according to reports.

Where Do Earthquakes In the Area Occur?

Most earthquakes that happen within the state are either far north towards Quebec, in western New York around Lake Ontario, or closer to the New York City area. The most well-known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line.

The 185-mile system of faults runs through parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has been known to spawn smaller earthquakes.

Could Something As Strong As a Magnitude 7.0 Ever Occur in NY?

Some say this fault system is much more complex and extensive than originally thought.

A 2008 study proposed that there may be an additional fault zone extending from the Ramapo Fault into southwestern Connecticut. There are also many smaller faults that criss-cross across New York City, and the city could be long overdue for a significant earthquake.

There is also the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, which can produce larger quakes that can be felt up and down the eastern coast of the United States, particularly for their neighbors directly south in the Empire State. This is where the strongest quakes happen near us.